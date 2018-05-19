Twitter‚ if Donald Trump’s use of it is anything to go by‚ should not too regularly be used as a barometer of anything beyond a measure of monumental idiocy – in Potus’s case‚ the rating is clearly very high.

But the platform of twits‚ strangely enough‚ might give some insight into the respective and differing strategies of Maritzburg United and Free State Stars in Saturday night’s Nedbank Cup final at Cape Town Stadium‚ if not tactically on the field‚ then perhaps in approach.

History beckons for the two surprise packages of the 2017-18 season in a final that might not have the glamour of a top three team‚ but which deserves more respect than the minnow status of the participating sides might bring to it.