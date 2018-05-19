Soccer

Chelsea edge Manchester United in FA Cup final with Hazard penalty

By Reuters - 19 May 2018 - 20:43
Chelsea's Belgian midfielder Eden Hazard (R) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the English FA Cup final football match between Chelsea and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London on May 19, 2018.
Image: Ian KINGTON / AFP

Eden Hazard's first-half penalty proved decisive as Chelsea salvaged their season by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final in what is widely-expected to be manager Antonio Conte's swansong on Saturday.

The Belgian's searing pace earned the spot-kick in the 21st minute after forcing Phil Jones into a desperate lunging tackle and he coolly tucked it away for what proved to be the winner.

Jose Mourinho's United were dismal in a scrappy first half and although they improved significantly after the break they were denied a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph and ended the season without a trophy.

Chelsea, whose Premier League title defence fizzled out into a fifth-placed finish, survived several scares but they defended superbly as Conte celebrated his first domestic cup honour as a manager having seen his side beaten by Arsenal a year ago.

It was only Mourinho's third defeat in 15 Cup finals as a manager.

