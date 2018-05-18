PSL big guns who failed to fire

Like past seasons, the 2017/18 PSL campaign produced its heroes and zeroes. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa looks back on the big signings that failed to live up to expectations

Steven Pienaar [Wits]

There's no doubting Schillo's qualities - when he was in his prime, that is - but as soon as he stepped on home soil from England, it became clear that he didn't have the legs anymore. Pienaar managed just 11 appearances before he was let go in January and retired.

Slavko Damjanovic [Wits]

The big European defender was earmarked for a big role in defence following the long-term injury of Buhle Mkhwanazi, who has since recovered. Like Pienaar, his stay was cut short after just six appearances.

Lewis Macha [Baroka FC]

No doubt a flop at Kaizer Chiefs two seasons ago, the Limpopo side were hoping things would be different for him at their club. It wasn't to be, though. With just 10 appearances and two goals, the Zambian has not done enough.

Bhongolethu Jayiya [Kaizer Chiefs]

Snapped up on a free transfer from Cape Town City, Amakhosi fans were delighted with the acquisition, but their joy was short-lived. Jayiya struggled to make any impact in his 14 appearances.

George Lebese [Mamelodi Sundowns]

When he left Chiefs last year, he had been with the club for almost a decade and a new environment provided an opportunity to start over. But the truth is he has not endeared himself to the hearts of the Brazilians faithful. He has featured 15 times, but mostly from the bench.

Thamsanqa Sangweni [Orlando Pirates]

Sangweni was expected to add some steel in the midfield of a Pirates team that was in a rebuilding phase, but his Bucs numbers leave a lot to be desired. He has only made three appearances.

Jeremy Brockie [Sundowns]

Brought in from SuperSport United in the January transfer window, the New Zealander was expected to hit the ground running. He has failed to score in 13 games.

Razak Brimah [Sundowns]

The big Ghanaian is another one who has failed to impress in five matches for Sundowns and could be on his way out, especially because Sundowns will need a foreign space after signing Tony Silva, the Guinea Bissau international.

Azubuike Egwuekwe [SuperSport United]

Signed at the beginning of the season from Finnish side KuPS, the Nigerian has struggled for game time with just 13 appearances. He's probably living on borrowed time.

Brian Mwila [Platinum Stars]

More was expected from the Zambian international striker when he arrived at Dikwena, but he was on his way back home to join Buildcon after six games.