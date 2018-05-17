Players whose first impression lasted in the PSL

It's often a case of make or break for many footballers in their maiden season. Tiyani wa ka Mabasa picks some of those who passed the test during the 2017/18 campaign

For Siyethemba Mnguni, joining AmaZulu last year from NFD side Mbombela United was like coming home.

The Newcastle-born, KwaZulu-Natal, attacking midfielder soon realised that settling at a PSL team is easier said than done.

It took him five games before he made his official debut against Bidvest Wits, a match Usuthu won 3-0 at King Zwelithini Stadium in September.

Mnguni, 25, has since found his footing and has had some games to remember, including scoring a brace in their 2-1 win over Golden Arrows.

He was named man of the match in the goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium in March.

With 23 appearances and two goals in all competitions, it's no wonder he's delighted. "My teammates and the coach [Cavin Johnson] really made things easier for me," Mnguni told Sowetan.

Besides him, there are a host of other players who showed potential in their maiden season, including teammate Sibusiso Mabiliso, who's a product of Platinum Stars development .

The Under-20 international managed 19 appearances in all competitions.

Not to be outdone, Orlando Pirates left-back Innocent Maela, who spent about six years on loan at Thanda Royal Zulu, returned to make 26 appearances. He's a Bafana Bafana international today.