Motsepe missed a trick with this Messi business

By Khanyiso Tshwaku - 17 May 2018 - 07:33
MAGNATE: African Rainbow Minerals head Patrice Motsepe
Sundowns owner Motsepe brought an equally star-studded Barcelona side to South Africa some 11 years ago.

A generation of children born in that gap have witnessed Barcelona’s hegemony and that’s all well and good. Here’s the real question: What is the value of such extreme public relations stunts in the greater scheme of things?

Those who have football development at heart can rightly question the hastily organised spectacle that took place at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Where are the coaching clinics and the engagements with grassroots soccer fans?

 

