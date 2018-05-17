Lebogang Manyama faces early PSL return

Former PSL footballer of the season Lebogang Manyama could join a string of SA players who have returned home after indifferent spells in Europe.

Manyama has grown disillusioned at his Turkish club Konyaspor after just one season. Last year, Mandla Masango returned home after a short stint in Denmark. Last month was Andile Jele's turn to return home, from Belgium.

Manyama had a splendid season for Cape Town City before leaving for Europe.

But Manyama's manager, Maimane Phiri, wants his client to slug it out overseas, away from his comfort zone.

"Lebo will come back before the end of the month and we will have a meeting to discuss the future," Phiri said.

"We are like a team. I am like a father to him. I am hoping he goes back again, but nowadays we have a trend of players who come back home after a year or two that side [abroad]. I am trying to convince him to stay."

Manyama has failed to win over coach Sergen Yalcin at the club and has only made seven league appearances this season.

The 27-year-old has watched his team's last 15 league games from the stands, after not making it to the team's match-day squad.

As with most prominent players, he has been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns who are the most attractive club in the country due to their success.

Phiri would not divulge any names, but did say that locally there was no shortage of suitors who could be interested in Manyama.

"They [clubs] have been calling, but there is nothing I can say before he comes back. We will look at the offers and take it from there.

"He has proven himself in the PSL, so he must do it overseas to show his ambition," said Phiri, who played in Russia.