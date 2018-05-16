Free State Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena has lost patience with the speculation over a potential next destination for his club's coach‚ Luc Eymael‚ saying it has destabilised the team's form.

Speaking ahead of Stars' first cup final since 1999 in the Nedbank Cup against Maritzburg United at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday‚ Mokoena was visibly upset at speculation over Eymael's future that he directly linked to Stars ending the Absa Premiership without a win in their last seven games‚ and in sixth place.

First‚ Eymael‚ in a press conference at Stars' offices in Bethlehem on Tuesday‚ again denied any knowledge of an concrete links to Kaizer Chiefs or SuperSport United.

Eymael said he had to refute speculation and assertions on social media that he would announce he was going to Chiefs after the Nedbank final.

He added: ‘‘I again repeat the same thing. I have not been contacted by Kaizer Chiefs‚ I have not been contacted by SuperSport.

‘‘I have had no concrete offer.”

Mokoena‚ sitting next to his coach‚ interjected and added:

‘‘Maybe just to also respond to that‚ I think it's a bit unfair and also a bit undermining for this narrative to continue.

‘‘Because I think we need to respect the fact that Luc is contracted to a team.

‘‘It almost suggests that he's above Free State Stars. Or that Stars don't deserve a coach of this calibre.

‘‘But I think that narrative needs to stop. Because at the end of the day this is a club that's in a final‚ this is a club that's in the Premier League. It's a club with a rich history.

‘‘And I'm sure that you can see that I'm irritated that it continues.

‘‘The coach is contracted to Free State Stars. And whether or not he's available should not be an issue because he's contracted.

“Coaches come and move‚ and so do players. He's not signed a life contract here.

‘‘But I think what we should be focusing on is the final‚ and is the season we've had so far.

‘‘I don't want to apportion blame. But we went through seven league games without a win - four losses and three draws.

‘‘And if you trace it back it's been since this story broke out about SuperSport or Chiefs‚ or whatever‚ it goes back disturbing not just him‚ but also the players and the office.

‘‘And it creates a negative vibe in the camp.

‘‘So for me‚ what I will strive for in the next few days is to fully focus on the final.”

Stars will travel to Cape Town on Thursday.