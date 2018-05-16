However‚ Valverde named a strong squad led by the irrepressible Iniesta. The team also included superstars Ivan Rakitić‚ Luis Suárez‚ Ousmane Dembélé‚ Nélson Semedo and goalkeeper Marc-André Ter Stegen.

Other notable absentees from Valverde’s starting line-up were Gerard Piqué‚ Jordi Alba‚ Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho‚ but they are also expected to be introduced as the match progresses. On the other hand‚ Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane selected the best possible team for the recently crowned PSL champions‚ led by skipper Hlompho Kekana and including the likes of Khama Billiat‚ Percy Tau‚ Sibusiso Vilakazi and Wayne Arendse.

Ricardo Nascimento was withdrawn from the Sundowns team due to flu.

About an hour before the start of the match there were still a number of empty seats in the stadium‚ but there were many people pouring through the turnstiles. The venue is expected to be filled to the rafters.

Security officials at the gates appeared to be managing the flow of people into the stadium and there no incidents that were reported before the match started.

Starting Line-Ups:

Barcelona: Ter Stegen‚ Semedo‚ Rakitić‚ Sergio‚ D Suarez‚ Iniesta‚ L Suarez‚ Dembélé‚ Digne‚ Mina‚ Alena Subs: Cillessen‚ Piqué‚ Messi‚ Coutinho‚ Paulinho‚ Paco Alcácer‚ Jordi Alba‚ S.Roberto‚ André Gomes‚ Aleix Vidal‚ R.de Galarreta and J.Cuenca

Sundowns: Onyango‚ Langerman‚ Ngcongca‚ Soumahoro‚ Arendse‚ Mabunda‚ Kekana‚ Billiat‚ Vilakazi‚ Zwane‚ Tau Subs: Mweene‚ Manyisa‚ Sirino‚ Madisha‚ Zulu‚ Sekotlong‚ Brockie‚ Lebese‚ Morena‚ Ngoma