Chippa sign Gift Motupa from Pirates

Chippa have wasted no time in reinforcing their team for next season, with the club announcing the signing of Orlando Pirates striker Gift Motupa.

Motupa spent the whole of last season at Baroka on loan from Pirates and his great form at Bakgaga saw him

finishing the season with nine goals, two goals shy of joint top league goal-scorers Rodney Ramagalela of Polokwane City and Percy Tau of Mamelodi Sundowns.

"He showed quality at Baroka by scoring nine goals, and we have no doubt he will add value to our firepower up front," said Chippa's owner Chippa Mpengesi.

The Limpopo-born striker is the second signing to be confirmed by Mpengesi after they also tied down Serbian coach Vladislav Heric for one more season. Heric led the Eastern Cape-based club to a 10th-place finish on the Absa Premiership standings.

Motupa's goals at Boroka helped the Limpopo club stave off relegation as they finished 14th on the table, avoiding the relegation/promotion play-offs by seven points.

Motupa is a former SA Under 23 international but struggled to get regular playing time at Pirates before he was loaned to Baroka. His departure to Chippa is not surprising, given the relationship the club has developed with Bucs.

Pirates have recently also signed players from Chippa.