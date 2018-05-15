Doutie throws shade at former employers Ajax after their relegation from the premiership

Former Ajax Cape Town forward Sameegh Doutie threw shade at his former employers and said he could have saved them from relegation.

Doutie's spicy tweet lit up Twitter on a dramatic day for South African football and his cheeky comment will not have gone down with the erstwhile employers.

Ajax's automatic relegation from the PSL was confirmed on Tuesday morning after the South Africa Football Association's Dispute Resolution Committee found the club guilty of fielding an ineligible player in Tendai Ndoro for several PSL games.

Ajax were docked points from matches against Polokwane City‚ SuperSport United and Platinum Stars.

“@ajaxcapetown remember this? I could've helped you guys avoid this NFD situation now you've parted ways with the PSL!‚” Doutie tweeted.