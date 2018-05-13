Kaitano Tembo will need some time to decide whether he wants to take over the coaching job at SuperSport United on a full-time basis or not.

Tembo took over as caretaker coach after the dismissal of Eric Tinkler two months ago and the interim mentor managed to collect ten out of 21 points in the last seven matches of the league campaign.

The the former Zimbabwean international helped United survive the drop to the dreaded relegation-promotion play-offs on the final day of the premiership season on Saturday afternoon.

After United ensured their survival on the final day with a hard fought 1-0 win over Baroka FC at Lucas Moripe Stadium through a first half penalty by Aubrey Modiba‚ Tembo said the time was not right for him to start discussing his future.

“I don’t think it is the right time for me to be speaking about my interest in taking over the club because I need to think about it‚" he said.

"It has been a stressful past few weeks in charge of this team and the time is not right at the moment.

“I have been in charge for seven games and I have to provide reports of the games that I have been in charge of.

"What is important is the club and when they said to me 'jump in and help' (I did). I didn’t apply (for the job).

"We need time to go through the processes before people can start throwing names around.

"I have been here for a long time and I know the culture of the team. Success of this club is not about an individual and we need to continue doing that.

“We have a long break of about two months until we come back in August‚ it is enough time for us to sit down and map the way forward.

"We need give ourselves a little bit of time and look back and take a proper look before we make decisions.

"We need to do a proper post-mortem because we don’t want to repeat this in the following seasons‚ this is not where the club must be.”

Looking back at the vital win over Baroka‚ Tembo admitted that the victory was a relief as they were under tremendous pressure.

“It was a huge sigh of relief when the final whistle went because it has been a difficult seven games since I took over‚" he said.

"We were in a very difficult situation as a team‚ but credit must go to the players the way they carried themselves in getting us out of the situation.

"You can see with the performance that the players were prepared to fight for the club and the badge and I am proud of them.

“It was a long season and difficult for the players because we had to play catch up as a result of the Caf Confederation Cup.

"We can learn from this experience and come back strong next season.

"Over the last seven years‚ we have done well in cup competitions by reaching finals of some them but we have to fight for the league.”