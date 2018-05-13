Barcelona clash a big opportunity for Downs' striker Tau

Facing Barcelona could be a big opportunity for Mamelodi Sundowns forward Percy Tau to show himself to the world.

After all, speculation refuses to die down that he may be leaving the Brazilians for Europe now that the season is over and they only have the Caf Champions League group stage games to play.

Tau, who turns 24 today, has been linked with a couple of overseas clubs, including Monaco of France. He’s been asked a few times if he’s ready to move on and yesterday, at Dr Molemela Stadium where they drew 0-0 with Celtic, he finally said it outright that he’s ready.

“If I get [the opportunity] but if I don't get it then [it's okay]. But on being ready, I've played in the [CAF] Champions League and the [FIFA] Club World Cup and I've played for Bafana Bafana, so I've tested myself in those stages and I've seen a lot of things,” Tau responsed.

And then comes the Barcelona opportunity at FNB Stadium on Wednesday [6.15pm] and Tau is relishing the challenge.

“It's not only for us, but for South Africa and the continent,” he said.

“It's going to be a great game, but we also want to see if they [Barcelona] can deal with the things that we do at Sundowns. We know them, we watch them, but we also want to see can they deal with our movement also, so that we can test ourselves.

“We tested ourselves at the Club World Cup [in 2016] and we picked up a few things. Now we want to test ourselves against the best and see.”

There are already exciting match ups and what Lionel Messi, the Barcelona forward, can do, Tau is also expected to do in terms of getting Sundowns the goals.

“I don't know. It's not pressure and I never compared myself to that guy [Messi],” he laughed.

As much as Tau cannot compare himself to one of the world’s greatest ever players, the least he can do is show the world he’s got the ability to play in Europe.