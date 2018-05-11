Tickets for Sundowns v Barcelona pass 50 000 sales
Tickets for Wednesday’s friendly between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at FNB Stadium have passed 50 000 and are expected to sell out on Friday tonight‚ organisers have said.
Jacques Grobbelaar‚ the CEO of Stadium Management South Africa‚ the company that oversees FNB Stadium‚ tweeted on Friday afternoon that almost 54 000 tickets had been sold.
#SundownsvsBarca TICKET UPDATE 53, 516 + 2,000 Hospitality Tickets. Anticipate to sell out by tonight— Dr. Jacques Grobbelaar (@Jacques_SMSA) May 11, 2018
Barcelona are expected to arrive on Tuesday. They are expected to bring their biggest stars‚ such as Lionel Messi‚ Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta for the Mandela Centenary Cup matchup between the newly-crowned Absa Premiership and La Liga champions.