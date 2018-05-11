Soccer

Tickets for Sundowns v Barcelona pass 50 000 sales

By Marc Strydom - 11 May 2018 - 16:09
A packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg during a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand. File photo
A packed FNB Stadium in Johannesburg during a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand. File photo
Image: Sunday Times

Tickets for Wednesday’s friendly between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona at FNB Stadium have passed 50 000 and are expected to sell out on Friday tonight‚ organisers have said.

Jacques Grobbelaar‚ the CEO of Stadium Management South Africa‚ the company that oversees FNB Stadium‚ tweeted on Friday afternoon that almost 54 000 tickets had been sold.

Barcelona are expected to arrive on Tuesday. They are expected to bring their biggest stars‚ such as Lionel Messi‚ Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta for the Mandela Centenary Cup matchup between the newly-crowned Absa Premiership and La Liga champions.

READ MORE:

Confirmed: Barcelona are coming to SA to play against Sundowns

The much-talked about friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona was announced as being officially going ahead.
Sport
1 day ago

Barcelona will bring their big stars‚ says Sundowns boss Motsepe

Barcelona have undertaken to bring their best stars to South Africa to play against Mamelodi Sundowns in the now-confirmed friendly match at FNB ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Motsepe spends more on security for Sundowns v Barcelona

With tickets flying off the shelves‚ and an early kickoff‚ organisers are stepping up security for FNB Stadium for Wednesday’s friendly between ...
Sport
2 hours ago

The stars are coming - Motsepe’s bill to bring Barcelona said to be R105m

Spanish giants Barcelona are only expected in the country a day before they face Mamelodi Sundowns
Sport
8 hours ago

Tickets to Sundowns vs Barcelona showdown selling at the rate of 216 per minute

South Africans showed an amazing appetite for the marquee international club friendly between Mamelodi Sundowns and FC Barcelona after it emerged on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

‘Chester Missing should be Cape Town’s new mayor’ - Patricia de Lille’s top-4 ...
WATCH: Patricia de Lille booted out by DA
X