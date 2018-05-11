Arbitration hearing into Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility to be heard on Monday

SA Football Association [SAFA] has confirmed that the arbitration hearing into Tendai Ndoro’s eligibility will be heard on Monday morning.

The matter was initially set down for today, to be arbitrated by Advocate William Mokhare, but was postponed. It’s thought that this was because Mokhare was no longer available due to other obligations.

SAFA legal Tebogo Motlanthe called the SowetanLive this afternoon to set the record straight and shed some light on the way forward.

Mokhare, it turns out, called SAFA to say he was in fact available for today, but Ajax had already cancelled their travel arrangements after SAFA's notice that Mokhare was no longer available.

“He [Mokhare] later shifted his engagement and availed himself for today. When he changed and said he was available, Ajax could not make their travelling arrangements [after a late notice],” Motlanthe explained.

“So the matter was postponed on that basis and it will now be heard on Monday at 10am. The association will issue a notice for everyone.”

Motlanthe added: “The matter was postponed today by agreement by all parties. The arbitrator said he will be available on Monday because of the urgency that was shown by all parties.”

Initially, SAFA allegedly wrote to both parties [the PSL and Ajax] informing them Mokhare had been appointed and would hear the case today‚ without giving Ajax a chance to choose. Motlanthe denied this claim.

He insisted that all parties are on the same page, which paves the way for a hearing on Monday.

As reported earlier by SowetanLive, the resolution of the matter‚ which could yet decide final placings in the Absa Premiership‚ has been described by the PSL as a matter of the “most extreme urgency”.

Ndoro's eligibility is under scrutiny, because he has played for three clubs in one season.

In terms of FIFA rules, a player can be registered by three clubs in one season, but can only play official matches for two.