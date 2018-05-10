No egos in Amajita, it's South Africa first - Foster

As the SA Under-20 team gear up for Saturday's CAF Nations Cup qualifier against Mozambique at Campo de Ferroviaro da Beira Stadium, their lack of experience was laid bare at training yesterday.

Only three members of Thabo Senong's team have featured in the PSL.

Orlando Pirates' budding striker Lyle Foster, Bidvest Wits winger Kabomelo Kodisang and Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer Wiseman Meyiwa are the only tried-and-tested soldiers in Senong's 20-man squad that departs for Mozambique today.

Foster, 17, is expected to spearhead the attack alongside the likes of Cape Town City's Duncan Adonis and Wits' Shungu Dutiro.

The Pirates attacker has assured the nation that they'll give their best, saying as one of the experienced players in the team, he understands what's at stake and will put the national team's interest first.

"All focus is on the game on Saturday. There are no egos here. Whether you play for Sundowns or Pirates it doesn't matter, it's South Africa that matters. I know what's at stake, I will give my all because I want to see my country succeed," Foster said yesterday.

"Preparations have gone well. We came in [camp] on Sunday. We had a bit of time to gel on Monday. The team is confident after winning the Cosafa U-20 Championships last year. We need to keep

level-headed because anything can happen in a qualifier."

In his debut season in the top-flight, Foster played 11 matches for Bucs, scoring only once. The lad from Noordgesig, near Soweto, has described his maiden season in the top-flight as a "learning curve".

"I am happy with the outcome of the season and my contribution, even though it was minimal. It was a great learning curve for me and a great stepping stone to the

future. Next season I hope I can play more games and try to win titles for the club. I just need to carry on learning," noted Foster.

The CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations will be held in Niger next year. Eight nations will participate in the competition - and the top four countries will qualify as Africa's representatives for the 2019 Fifa U-20 tournament to be held in Poland.