Confirmed: Barcelona are coming to SA to play against Sundowns

By Marc Strydom - 10 May 2018 - 13:19
Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa‚ Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe‚ former sports minster Fikile Mbalula‚ ex-Gauteng MEC Tokyo Sexwale‚ South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and Safa CEO Dennis Mumble.
The much-talked about friendly match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona was announced as being officially going ahead in a heavy-hitting press conference at Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday.

The announcement of the match between the newly-crowned Premier Soccer League champions Sundowns and new La Liga champions Barcelona was made by Downs president Patrice Motsepe.

Motsepe was flanked by a heavy-hitting panel in an announcement that attracted an array of top figures in football administration and government.

Sports Minister Tokozile Xasa‚ Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe‚ former sports minster Fikile Mbalula‚ ex-Gauteng MEC Tokyo Sexwale‚ South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan and Safa CEO Dennis Mumble were among major figures who were part of or attended the announcement.

The match was confirmed for FNB Stadium at 6pm on Wednesday‚ May 16.

Sundowns and the Motsepe Foundation are partnering with the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the South African government that is responsible for the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations, the Nelson Mandela Foundation, Safa and La Liga bringing Barcelona to SA.

