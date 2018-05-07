Leopards clinch play-offs spot

Black Leopards yesterday confirmed their place alongside Jomo Cosmos as the two National First Division (NFD) sides go into this year's promotional play-offs.

It was a sad day for Free State-based outfit Super Eagles. They dropped back to the ABC Motsepe League following their 1-1 draw against Mthatha Bucks, who were already relegated prior to yesterday's matches.

With their 3-0 thumping of Cosmos, Leopards sealed a berth in the play-offs at a blazing Thohoyandou Stadium as the curtain fell on the NFD campaign.

A first half brace by Karabo Tshepe and Joseph Mhlongo's strike ensured that Lidoda Duvha secured their fourth play-offs berth in the last five campaigns, having only missed out in the 2015/16 season.

However, the outcome didn't affect Ezenkosi because they came to the encounter having already booked their spot in the sought-after three-team round-robin tournament.

The playoffs pit NFD's runners-up and a third placed sides against a Premeirship team that will end 15th when the elite league wraps up its programme on Saturday.

Meanwhile, in Venda yesterday, both teams were dealt major blows early in the first stanza when Leopards top-scorer Mwape Musonda collided with Cosmos goalkeeper Kgosi Ndlovu.

The keeper didn't continue. He was replaced by second-choice Clement Ramakgasha.

Musonda, who has 14 goals this season, one behind Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park, tried to soldier on but eventually succumbed to the injury. He was replaced by Mhlongo midway through the first half.

Highlands, who won the championship last month, were officially handed their trophy after their 3-0 win over Stellenbosch at Athlone Stadium.