Dolly breaks goal-scoring duck in France with sublime strike

Keagan Dolly broke his goal-scoring duck in France at the weekend with a sublime strike of the highest quality to help his Ligue 1 side Montpellier to victory over Nantes.

It was a high point on a weekend of both joy and disappointment for South Africa’s overseas brigade at the business end of their respective seasons.

Dolly picked up the ball some 40 yards from goal‚ drove towards the Nantes box and then produced a magical chip over the goalkeeper for his first goal since his move to Europe 16 months ago.

The victory keeps Montpellier’s slim hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League alive‚ though they need to make up a five-point gap on Stade Rennes with two rounds of matches remaining.

Lebo Mothiba started Lille as they claimed a precious 3-2 away victory at fellow strugglers Toulouse to move out of the relegation zone.

Bongani Zungu also started for Amiens as they held champions Paris St Germain to a 2-2 draw‚ while Lebogang Phiri was a second half substitute for Guingamp in their 3-1 loss at Dijon.

In England‚ Tom Barkhuizen came on for Preston North End as their bid to reach the promotion play-offs in the Championship failed despite a 2-1 home win over Burton Albion.

Preston fell two points short of Derby County in the final play-off position‚ knowing that had they managed just one more victory in the 46-game season they would have had a shot at being in the Premier League next season.

Kamohelo Mokotjo played the full game for Brentford as they drew 1-1 with Hull City‚ their play-off hopes dashed the week before.

Kgosi Ntlhe did not feature for Rochdale as they won their final game of the season at home to Charlton Athletic to move out of the relegation zone on the last day having spent almost the entire campaign in the drop-zone.

Dino Ndlovu maintained his remarkable goal-scoring start to the season as he slotted a penalty for Chinese second-tier side Hangzhou Greentown in their 2-2 draw with Wuhan Zall.

That is now eight goals in nine appearances for the Bafana Bafana striker.