Soccer

WATCH | Neymar back at PSG training ground and working out

By AFP - 05 May 2018 - 20:01
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar is back in training, the Paris club announced on Saturday May 5 2018.
Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain star forward Neymar is back in training, the Paris club announced on Saturday May 5 2018.
Image: Paris Saint-Germain via Twitter

Neymar returned to the Paris Saint-Germain training centre on Saturday and the club tweeted photos of the Brazilian star working out in the gym.

The pictures showed the world's most expensive player grimacing as he lifted weights and working out on leg-strengthening equipment.

One photo showed him walking barefoot in a sand-covered area used by players returning from injury.

Neymar flew back into France on Friday to rejoin the club after an operation on a broken foot bone in March.

He has made clear that his main target is to be fit to play for Brazil in the Fifa World Cup in Russia, which kicks off in 40 days.

The chances of Neymar adding to his 30 appearances this season for PSG, who paid $263 million for him last summer, seem slim.

Neymar is expected to watch from the stands at the Stade de France on Tuesday when PSG take on third-division Les Herbiers in the French Cup final.

He should then take part in the league title celebration next Saturday when PSG entertain Rennes at the Parc des Princes.

After that, PSG have just one match, away to Caen on May 19.

Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar, who operated on Neymar, told Folha, a Sao Paulo newspaper, that the goal is to have the player "100 percent fit for the start of training camp" in Brazil on May 21.

Meanwhile, rumours over Neymar's future continue to swirl in Spain with sports daily Marca saying on Sunday that the striker wants "to play with CR7", that is Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

READ MORE:

Betway boosts sport sponsorship in Africa

SPONSORED | Gaming company invests in sports in Africa
Sport
1 day ago

Irvin Khoza ‘has no shares in Stadium Management SA’

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has said he has no shares in Stadium Management South Africa (SMSA)‚ and has never had an interest ...
Sport
1 day ago

Jordaan ‘attacks people in public then apologises privately’‚ says Khoza

Premier Soccer League (PSL) chairman Irvin Khoza has said that Danny Jordaan’s allegations against him fit a pattern of conspiracy theories that the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Percy Tau picked among the world’s 500 most influential footballers for 2018

Percy Tau is celebrating having been picked among the world’s 500 most influential footballers for 2018 by the globally respected World Soccer ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Karabo Mokoena’s killer gets 32 years sentence
“You are the devil in disguise”- 8 quotes from judge's sentencing of Sandile ...
X