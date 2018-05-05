Alex Ferguson has surgery for brain haemorrhage
In this file photo taken on April 07, 2018 Manchester United's former manager Alex Ferguson is seen in the crowd during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England. Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his former club Manchester United have announced May 5, 2018. Ben STANSALL / AFP
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery for a brain haemorrhage, his old club announced Saturday.
"Sir Alex Ferguson has undergone emergency surgery today for a brain haemorrhage," said a United statement.
"The procedure has gone very well but he needs a period of intensive care to optimise his recovery. His family request privacy in this matter."