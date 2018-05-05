FC Barcelona have claimed the La Liga title‚ but there is no resting on their laurels as they welcome fierce rivals Real Madrid at the Camp Nou on Sunday in one of the greatest sporting rivalries - El Clásico.

Here are some quick facts about the hugely anticipated clash.

1. El Clásico is the name of the game between Barcelona and Madrid. There has been a total of 270 games between the two including friendlies. Barcelona have 112 wins to 99 by Real Madrid but on competitive matches alone Real lead by 95 to Barcelona 92.

2. The match will be played at Barcelona's Camp Nou which translates as ‘New Field’‚ which was completed 61 years ago.

3. The rivalry extends beyond sport‚ the two regions Catalonia in Barcelona and Castile in Madrid have historically opposing political ideologies.

4. Barcelona have an unbeaten record this season in La Liga and they will be aiming to maintain that for the remaining four games of the season. On the other hand‚ Madrid will seek to spoil that while at the same time trying to avenge their defeat in the previous El Clasico in December last year.

5. Barcelona fans are called ‘El Culers’‚ which means ‘those who show their bums’ referring to the lack of space in Barcelona's early stands. Fans without seats would have to sit on the boundary walls showing their bums to those passing by. Madrid players nickname is ‘meringues’ because of their all white home strip resemblance to the dessert.