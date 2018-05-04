Jomo cautious ahead of play-offs

Jovial yet straight-talking Jomo Sono was in his element yesterday.

Asked how he felt after guiding Jomo Cosmos to the promotional play-offs, the 67-year-old played down his excitement.

"I must be honest with you, I am not at all excited to have qualified for the play-offs because going into the play-offs is like playing dice," he told Sowetan.

"Why then must I be excited about facing the possibility of being eaten by the lions. Anything can happen there. I would have been very happy to gain straight promotion to the PSL."

Cosmos head into the final day of the National First Division (NFD) occupying the second spot behind Highlands Park, who have already gained automatic promotion to the Premiership.

Ezenkosi will face third-placed Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday. Pressure is on Leopards to win to join Cosmos in the play-offs , which kick off on May 16.

NFD runners-up and a third-placed side will then join a Premiership team that finishes 15th when the top league wraps up the campaign next Saturday.

Regarding the game against Leopards Sono said: "Anything can happen there. Remember we are going in there for a win, and the same applies to them."