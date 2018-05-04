Luyanda Ntshangase‚ the Maritzburg United player who was in an induced coma after being struck by lightning‚ has died.

This was confirmed by a shaken United chairman Farook Kadodia on Friday.

The 21-year-old Ntshangase‚ a talented forward‚ had been fighting for his life after being struck by lightning playing in a friendly match for Maritzburg in early March.

“I extend condolences on behalf of the whole Maritzburg United family‚” Kadodia said.

“Mr and Mrs Ntshangase are still obviously in a condition of shock. We will attend the family tonight.”

Kadodia said United’s players will still be reeling from the shock of their teammates’ death ahead of the club’s first-ever cup final‚ in the Nedbank Cup against Free State Stars at Cape Town Stadium on May 19.

“I think the whole of Maritzburg as a family will be taken aback‚” Kadodia said.

“Especially on the eve of the club’s first-ever cup final. Obviously that is a lot to manage.

“We will have to deal with the situation step by step. It’s not an easy situation to handle‚ especially with this kind of mourning.”

Ntshangase had been promoted to United’s senior team last season‚ and had made four Premier Soccer League starts.

United were similarly hit by tragedy when their promising 27-year-old midfielder Mondli Cele died in a car crash in January 2016.