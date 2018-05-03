Pirates aiming for the sky

Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela believes Bucs have laid a solid foundation to knock Mamelodi Sundowns off their pedestal as the Premiership's dominant force.

The 25-year-old views Pirates' second-place finish as an indicator of bigger things to come - and a warning to other would-be challengers in the new season.

"We have the potential to take over because we laid a solid base to come back stronger next season. We caught even ourselves by surprise, that we were challenging for the league title.

"We're still humble enough to recognise Sundowns' achievements but we still possess the arrogance that we can do better in future.

"I am so happy with the progress but winning takes a team effort. We beat Sundowns 3-1 [in January] and this goes to show that it's just a small gap [between us]."

Maela has been a regular feature in coach Milutin Sredojevic's line-up this season, getting the nod ahead of seasoned competitors for the left back slot, such as Thabo Matlaba, during the team's rebuilding phase.

"Personally, I have ticked the box of playing regularly and I was hoping to lift trophies this season but it was not to be. I am still proud because we were a fairly new team yet we still came so close to winning the league," he added.

And what was the secret? "Coach Micho and Rulani [Mokwena, the assistant] always reminded us to play the way we train and that's what really helped our game."

Maela enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign for the Buccaneers after he was recalled from a loan spell at the now defunct Thanda Royal Zulu.

He racked up 26 appearances in all competitions for Pirates. He missed just five league games between November and December due to a groin strain.

He also earned a Bafana Bafana cap at the recent four-nations tournament in Zambia.

Maela also credited his half-brother, Kaizer Chiefs defender Tsepo Masilela, for constantly offering him advice in his breakthrough season.