Chiefs could go without trophy again - legends

After three seasons without any trophy, members of Kaizer Chiefs' new era will have the unenviable task of delivering results with immediate effect.

The management is working overtime behind the scenes trying to recruit new players and a coach to lead the regeneration.

They are looking to start anew after three barren seasons under Steve Komphela.

The club will have a lot of catching up to do as fellow bigwigs Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have over the last year built formidable teams.

Their technical teams are also very strong, with Manqoba Mngqithi assisting Pitso Mosimane at Sundowns, while at Pirates Rulani Mokwena is deputy to Milutin Sredojevic.

Belgian tactician Luc Eymael appears to be the frontrunner to take over the reins at Naturena, but Township Rollers coach Nikola Kavazovic is also in the running.

It would be a risk to appoint a coach with no experience of local or African football and expect him to deliver the goods immediately.

This is why with his proven track record in the country and on the continent, Eymael stands a good chance of getting the job. Chiefs' former player-turned-coach Jabulani Mendu feels the management has no choice but to sign top players to appease their fans.

"Without doubt I think they will have to invest in top quality players to improve in the coming season," he said.

"It needs to go back to the Chiefs of old which would put fear in the hearts of opponents. For them to do that they can't just buy players who have not proven themselves."

Former striker Mark Williams said the fans must be prepared for another season without silverware.

"It would be unrealistic to rebuild a team and want to win in the first season. Pirates rebuilt and they didn't win in the first season but what will count is how it happens."