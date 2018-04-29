'Tired' Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane considering break
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits that he is considering stepping down from the helm at the club after going four nonstop seasons without a break.
The Brazilians are SA football kings once again after winning their eighth Premiership title at the weekend.
Mosimane clinched his third league title after his team’s 3-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.
Since taking over in December of 2012, Mosimane has won the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup, three league titles, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup.
“I am a bit tired, it’s been four years with no offseason and to be honest I am speaking to my family about taking a sabbatical for maybe one year,” Mosimane said.
“It’s been too much. We have been through a lot with my family. We have been through difficult times, expected to win and travel, travelling and making sure the team qualifies for Champions League.”
Mosimane applauded the contribution of outgoing winger Khama Billiat whose contract expires next month.
“It’s good for a player like Khama to win his last championship with us and give him a farewell. Five years with us and he has done exceptionally well for us and we have to accept that he is moving on. He has contributed and it’s good for him to leave on a high note.”
Billiat is yet to confirm his next destination but the Zimbabwe international is keen to move overseas.