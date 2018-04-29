'Tired' Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane considering break

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane admits that he is considering stepping down from the helm at the club after going four nonstop seasons without a break.

The Brazilians are SA football kings once again after winning their eighth Premiership title at the weekend.

Mosimane clinched his third league title after his team’s 3-1 victory over Ajax Cape Town at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Since taking over in December of 2012, Mosimane has won the CAF Champions League, CAF Super Cup, three league titles, Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup.