Soccer

Nine PSL teams still have relegation sword hanging over them

By Mahlatse Mphahlele - 27 April 2018 - 14:30
Ajax CT celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Cape Town.
Ajax CT celebrates during the Absa Premiership match between Ajax Cape Town and Orlando Pirates at Cape Town Stadium on January 31, 2018 in Cape Town.
Image: Carl Fourie/Gallo Images

Focus in the PSL will be firmly fixed on the race for the championship on Saturday‚ but there is an intriguing battle at the bottom of the log where as many as five teams are in danger of being dragged into dreaded playoffs.

Platinum Stars’ relegation to the National First Division after 15 seasons in the paid ranks has been confirmed but the identity of the team to play in the promotion/relegation playoffs will be decided in the remaining two rounds of the campaign.

The team in most danger is second-from-bottom Ajax Cape Town (31 points)‚ who make the daunting trip to the capital to take on Mamelodi Sundowns.

Downs need a win at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville to be crowned champions with a match to spare.

Third-last SuperSport United‚ Polokwane City (13th)‚ Bidvest Wits (12th)‚ Baroka FC (11th) and Lamontville Golden Arrows in 10th could also see themselves fighting for their lives in the playoffs if they fail to attain positive results in the remaining two matches.

Danger of the playoffs even still extends mathematically to Chippa United‚ AmaZulu and Bloemfontein Celtic‚ all on 35 points and who occupy positions seven‚ eight and nine respectively‚ if one of them fail to get the desired results and those below them win their last two matches.

SuperSport caretaker-coach Kaitano Tembo admitted that the thought of the club being relegated scares him.

“We have a big assignment in front of us because we are 14th on the log and closer to the relegation zone and we can actually be relegated.

“I want to achieve the mission that the club gave me to lead this team to safety. What is important is the pride of the club and the fans who love this club‚” Tembo said after SuperSport’s morale-boosting 3-2 win over Free State Stars on Wednesday.

“I was in this similar situation as a player in 1999/2000 where we were struggling under Roy Matthews. Bruce Grobbelaar came in and he managed to galvanize the team‚ which had quality players like Raymond Seopa‚ Japie Motale‚ Ronnie Zondi and John Moeti.

“I know that we have quality in this team. Sometimes you go through situations like these and I hope that we will learn from this.

“This has not happened to this club in 18 years but it gives us time to reflect and check where we can improve. We have been successful as a club over the past few years but this can make the club stronger.”

READ MORE:

Ndoro's eligibility conundrum continues to haunt the PSL season

The Premier Soccer League has asked FIFA to re-look at the Tendai Ndoro case and refer the matter to a judge of the Players’ Status Committee for a ...
Sport
1 day ago

City estimates R2.6m in damage after Moses Mabhida Stadium riot

Soccer hooligans caused damage worth R2.6 million at the Moses Mabhida Stadium when Kaizer Chiefs lost to Free Stars on Saturday.
News
2 days ago

Baroka FC caretaker coach Makhubedu issues warning to players

Baroka FC coach McDonald Makhubedu has warned his players they could still be sucked down into the Absa Premiership’s relegation zone if they do not ...
Sport
1 day ago

SuperSport move a point away from danger with win over FS Stars

SuperSport United lives to fight for another day in their battle to avoid the dreaded play-offs.
Sport
1 day ago

Why Pirates players made their trademark crossing of the wrists sign to empty stands

Orlando Pirates made their trademark crossing of the wrists sign to empty stands ahead of beating Bidvest Wits in the Absa Premiership‚ coach Milutin ...
Sport
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X