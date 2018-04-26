Pitso Mosimane says Mamelodi Sundowns have control of their own destiny in the league title race and they do not need any favours from anybody as they continue their march towards domestic football’s Holy Grail.

Sundowns could wrap up the title with a game to spare if they brush past relegation-threatened Ajax Cape Town at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday‚ but a confident Mosimane insisted that his swashbuckling charges would not be under pressure in what should be a tension-riddled encounter.

“If you don’t get six points from your last (two) games (against Ajax Cape Town and Bloemfontein Celtic) then you don’t want to win the title‚ am I right?

‘‘We have an advantage to win it (the league title) at home (against Ajax)‚” Mosimane said.

“Sundowns must win their eighth title and we don’t need any favours from anybody at this point in time.

‘‘It’s in our hands. We have to win against Ajax‚ which is not easy‚ because they are winning lately.”

Mosimane was hugely impressed with his charges after they got a point in a tough away match against Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Wednesday night.

The log leaders could have won it‚ but let it slip with three minutes to go and Lebohang Maboe equalised for the home side to end it 2-2.

Themba Zwane and Tebogo Langerman netted for the Brazilians with Andrea Fileccia and Maboe on the score sheet for the Team of Choice.

Mosimane wasn’t disappointed‚ though.

He had watched his players put in what he believed was a good shift‚ especially considering that Sundowns had just a few days earlier been beaten 3-1 by the selfsame Maritzburg at the same venue in the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

So instead of lamenting the fact that they conceded late‚ Mosimane was rather pleased with their display‚ going as far as praising his players for getting stuck in and fighting throughout the 90 minutes.

“Very good. I’m happy‚ they worked hard and they showed integrity‚ okay‚" he said.

‘‘We closed the angles and we pressed them hard‚ we did everything. We just showed that we are not what I call an ice cream team.

‘‘Do you know what’s an ice cream team? The one that plays nice only — we can grind out (the results) when we have to grind it.”

With two matches remaining‚ Sundowns are four points ahead of second placed Orlando Pirates‚ but Mosimane insisted that there is no pressure on the Tshwane side to maintain their lead.

“Pressure when you are at the top? We scored two goals away (against Maritzburg United in a league match on Wednesday). What pressure? Sundowns is used to that.”