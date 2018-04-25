Kaizer Chiefs caretaker coach Patrick Mabedi believes that the team has moved on from the drama that unfolded at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend.

The Malawian was speaking after his side lost 3-1 to Lamontville Golden Arrows in a league clash at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday night.

This followed Chiefs's 2-0 defeat to Free State Stars in their Nedbank Cup semifinal clash that saw the fans rioting after the match‚ which resulted in several people being injured and almost R3 million damage to property.

Head coach Steve Komphela resigned with immediate effect shortly after his team crashed out of the Nedbank Cup, the only chance Chiefs had of winning any silverware this season.

Considering the result against Abafana Besthende‚ it would seem that Chiefs were still affected by what happened after the Stars match.

Mabedi‚ however‚ has insisted that the players have moved on and the only reason they lost by a heavy score against Arrows was the early red card given to Leonardo Castro.

The Colombian was given his marching orders after just 16 minutes for a reckless challenge on Trevor Mathiane.

"It was disturbing‚ but we are professionals and we need to go on‚ though it affected us.

"We just need to be positive and keep moving forward‚” Mabedi reflected on the unfortunate scenes at Moses Mabhida.

"It happened the way it happened and you can't say you can change anything‚ because it happened quickly and you just need to adapt and go on.

"I think it was trauma to the players and they were affected‚ but overall we need to accept what happened. What happened‚ happened.”

On their clash against Arrows‚ the former Cape Town All Stars mentor insisted that Castro's red card was the difference on the night.

"I think we started very badly and we conceded early‚ but the players tried to play well.

"I think what affected us was the red card.

"I think it was so quick and it was harsh to me – that affected our team. I think that made us completely lose shape‚" he added.

Chiefs will look to redeem themselves when they host Maritzburg United at FNB Stadium on Saturday [3pm].