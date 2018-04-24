Win against Baroka crucial for Ajax

Ajax Cape Town could avoid automatic relegation if they win against Baroka at Athlone Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

Ajax are second from the bottom of the log on 28 points, seven ahead of bottom-placed Platinum Stars. Victory would see the Urban Warriors escape outright demotion because Dikwena won't reach 33 points as only three matches remain.

But with the verdict on Tendai Ndoro's registration saga expected today, Ajax's fate might also be decided off the field. There is a possibility that the Capetonians may be docked points they accumulated with the Zimbabwean striker on the pitch.

Though Baroka are winless in their last four league games, Ajax coach Muhsin Ertugral refuses to read too much into Bakgaga's recent poor form.

"Their [Baroka's] form means nothing. What is important is how organised are they and what kind of players are they using.

"We have analysed them precisely, based on the type of players they have. We are playing at home, I hope we will use that to our advantage as well," said Ertugral.

The Ajax mentor admits the Cape side is running out of time in their bid to move away from the relegation zone.

"In the last couple of months we have been under pressure. Time is not on [our] side. We must be able to handle this pressure, I have been encouraging the players to deal with this pressure in a positive manner," noted Ertugral.

"With Fagrie [Lakay] not playing with yellow cards that's a bit of a handicap we have because we play counter-football. In that counter-football Fagrie plays a huge role."

Having scored two crucial goals in the last two matches against Bidvest Wits and Chippa United respectively, Ertugral will turn to Yannick Zakri, who has enjoyed a rich vein of form amid his team's struggles.

The Ivorian has netted four goals in the league since his loan deal from Mamelodi Sundowns to the Urban Warriors in January.

After Baroka, Ajax have a mammoth task, facing Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in their last two matches.