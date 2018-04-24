Soccer

Salah shines again as Liverpool beat Roma 5-2

By - Reuters - 24 April 2018 - 22:46
Roberto Firmino of Liverpool celebrates the forth during the UEFA Champions League Semi Final First Leg match between Liverpool and A.S. Roma at Anfield on April 24, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.
Image: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool took a big step towards the Champions League final with a 5-2 win over AS Roma in their semi-final, first leg at Anfield on Tuesday.

Two late Roma goals, however, will give the Italians, who came back from 4-1 down to beat Barcelona in the previous round, some hope of an upset in the return game next Wednesday.

Two superbly taken goals from Mohamed Salah gave Juergen Klopp’s side a 2-0 lead at halftime and Liverpool ripped Roma apart after the break.

A Sadio Mane goal and then two Roberto Firmino goals put Liverpool 5-0 up and Klopp felt comfortable enough to take off Salah, who had been outstanding.

Yet Edin Dzeko struck for the visitors in the 81st minute and four minutes later Diego Perotti converted a penalty to generate some tension for the return in Rome.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid meet in the other semi-final on Wednesday.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X