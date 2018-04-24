Platinum Stars hope for miracle against AmaZulu

Whatever fight Platinum Stars may muster, it may be too little too late, as even a win over AmaZulu does not guarantee that they will not be officially relegated on Wednesday night.

Their fate is no longer in their hands as it is dependent on the results of Ajax Cape Town and SuperSport United in the three remaining games.

At this point the most points they can amass is 30. In order for them to do that, they will need to win all their games and still hold thumbs that Ajax and United lose all their games.

They will have to watch closely for the result tonight between Ajax and Baroka to see the difficulty of the task ahead of them.

Tomorrow night at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium (7.30pm) against Usuthu they will have one eye on what happens when United take on Free State Stars at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The reported R22.5 million that consortium Rawat Petroleum in collaboration with Roger de Sa paid for the club earlier in the year could prove to be money down the drain.

It would not be the first time De Sa goes through the experience of relegation after Wits went down in 2005 with him at the helm.

In responding to whether buying the club that was already bottom of the table, De Sa conceded that you win or lose some in business.

“In business there are no guarantees, so I think any business that people go into has an element of risk attached to it and this was no different,” De Sa said.

“The situation we are in right now means that there are certain things that we have no control over. All we can do is to focus on ourselves. It has not been easy but we live to fight another day.”