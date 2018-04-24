More honours for Salah as he bags biggest EPL gong

Mohamed Salah was crowned the Premier League's Players' Player of the Year on Sunday, with his incredible 41-goal debut season at Liverpool, beating out strong competition from Manchester City's Kevin de Bruyne.

"It's a big honour," Salah said at the ceremony. "I've worked hard and I'm very happy to win it."

Salah matched a Premier League record tally for a single season by scoring his 31st league goal of the campaign in a 2-2 draw at West Brom on Saturday.

"You're comparing your name with some great names," he said, on the prospect of breaking the record. "To break the Premier League record is something huge in England and all over in the world. There are still three games to go. I want to break this record."

He has also netted seven times in eight Champions League games to carry his side to a first semifinal for a decade.

De Bruyne showed why he had been many people's early season favourite for the prize with an incredible long-range strike for his 12th goal of the season to go with a league-high number of assists as City thrashed Swansea 5-0 on Sunday.

"From my point of view, when you are analysing 10 months there is no player

better than him," said City manager Pep Guardiola.

"Maybe there are numbers better but for me he was the best. But it is my opinion, the opinions of the players could be different. But in the end, in summer time he will be at home being champion."

City did pick up a prize from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) gala in London on Sunday, though, as Leroy Sane won the Young Player of the Year award.