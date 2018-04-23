Draw puts Wits in big drop risk

Bidvest Wits are at risk of missing out on a top-eight finish and could be dragged into the relegation play-off spot if their situation does not improve.

This is after Wits' 1-1 result against Polokwane City yesterday. City defender Thapelo Tshilo's header early in the second stanza was cancelled out by Vincent Pule's 90th-minute strike.

Wits are now winless in their past five matches in all competitions. The Clever Boys are on 33 points, five off the relegation zone. They are unmoved in 10th spot.

For City, the outcome meant they also remain 13th on the table, having accumulated 31 points. They are also in danger of relegation.

The match started off on a slow note as both teams appeared cautious in the opening stages. The first real chance fell to Lehlohonolo Majoro, but the Wits striker flashed his effort off the mark midway through the first half.

City were dealt a blow in the 44th minute when goalkeeper George Chigova collided with James Keen, prompting a forced substitution. His place was taken by Harold Ndlovu in City goal.

The league's only match this weekend produced a better second half. Both teams returned from the break with a desire to break the deadlock. It was City who managed to take the lead when Tshilo's thumping header, from a Jabu Maluleke free-kick, beat Wits' keeper Kyle Peters.

However, Wits did not give up. They threw everything at the visitors and their determination paid off when Pule tapped in a wonderful cross from Sfiso Hlanti in the 90th minute.

Rise and Shine next face Cape Town City on Wednesday at Peter Mokaba Stadium.