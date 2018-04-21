Paulus Masehe is the competitive cornerstone who will make or break Free State Stars’ chances of progressing past Kaizer Chiefs in Saturday night’s Nedbank Cup semifinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Masehe‚ 34‚ who passed 300 Premier Soccer League caps this season‚ is the embodiment of a warhorse‚ and the majority of that lengthy career has come at the team he grew up watching in QwaQwa.

“This team has been part of my life‚ baba‚” Stars’ defensive midfield kingpin and captain Masehe crooned in his gruff‚ tough manner this week.

“We used to walk‚ when I was 10‚ 11‚ to the stadium to go and watch big matches‚ even against Kaizer Chiefs — a very long distance we used to walk.

“And I started playing here for the development team‚ called the reserve side. And then when the team was sold I had to go and look for a job elsewhere‚ and it was in Joburg luckily enough.

“But I was very happy to come back and impart the experience I learnt that side to the youngsters this side.”

Masehe is not only playing for the team he grew up watching‚ and has been a faithful 10-year servant of. He also wants to try to rectify Stars’ record of just one trophy – earned in 1994 as QwaQwa Stars in a classic 3-2 Coca-Cola Cup (now Telkom Knockout) final win against Hellenic in Phuthaditjhaba in 1994 before he finally hangs up his boots.