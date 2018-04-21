Soccer

Europa League trophy stolen and recovered in Mexico

By AFP - 21 April 2018 - 18:01
UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti Giorgio Marchetti (L) and former French football player and ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, Eric Abidal share a light moment during the hand over of the trophy after the draw for the semi-finals round of the UEFA Europa League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on April 13, 2018.
UEFA Deputy General Secretary Giorgio Marchetti Giorgio Marchetti (L) and former French football player and ambassador for the UEFA Europa League final in Lyon, Eric Abidal share a light moment during the hand over of the trophy after the draw for the semi-finals round of the UEFA Europa League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on April 13, 2018.
Image: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The Europa League trophy was stolen after being displayed at a publicity event in Mexico, only to be recovered a few hours later, authorities in the state of Guanajuato said on Saturday.

The trophy had been on display at the football stadium in the city of Leon on Friday night, only to be taken from a car after the event.

"We recovered the Cup after receiving information that it had been stolen from the car transporting it," said a post on the Twitter account of the Guanajuato public prosecutor, alongside a picture of the trophy in a case.

No other information was given about who took the trophy, where it was found or whether any perpetrators had been identified.

The event had been organised by one of European football governing body UEFA's sponsors.

READ MORE:

Ncobo labelled a 'clown' as his bitter war of words with Safa intensifies

The bitter war of words between the South African Football Association (Safa) and Andile “Ace” Ncobo has escalated after the organisation’s chief ...
Sport
2 days ago

Paulus Masehe is Free State Stars’ competitive cog against Kaizer Chiefs

Masehe‚ who passed 300 Premier Soccer League caps this season‚ is the embodiment of a warhorse.
Sport
8 hours ago

Cape Town City's shirt sponsorship wrangle with PSL to resume next week

The arbitration at the South African Football Association (Safa) by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) against Cape Town City for signing a sponsorship ...
Sport
4 days ago

Kaizer Chiefs slapped with steep R250,000 fine after crowd mayhem

Kaizer Chiefs have been fined a steep R250 000‚ of which R200 000 has been suspended‚ for the acts of unruliness by their supporters at FNB Stadium ...
Sport
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Gupta compound raid: What we know so far
‘Name the Cape Town airport Winnie Mandela airport’: Malema’s fiery tribute to ...
X