Platinum Stars hope to benefit from Ndoro decider

At the rate they are dropping points, Platinum Stars are destined for relegation at the end of the season, having registered only four wins in 27 games thus far.

But with the Tendai Ndoro's saga regarding his registration still in the picture, Dikwena could benefit if a yet-to-be appointed Safa arbitrator rule that 15th-placed Ajax Cape Town be docked points they accumulated with the Zimbabwean striker on the field.

In the wake of their 1-0 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs at the weekend - their 14th of the campaign - Stars coach Roger de Sa admitted they were waiting to see what happens with the drawn out Ndoro situation.

Stars are one of the interested parties in the matter alongside Orlando Pirates.

Bucs chairman Irvin Khoza refused to comment about the issue yesterday.

The Fifa Players' Status Committee, which is chaired by former Safa chief executive Raymond Hack, referred the matter back to Safa on Friday.

"The Ajax situation is in our face. Anything can happen but we have to focus on our remaining games," said De Sa.

"I did not write the rules and I do not know how it's going to work out. We cannot hold our breathe and try to make any expectations out of it.''

The Phokeng, North West-based outfit is at the bottom of the Absa Premiership table on 21 points, with only three matches to spare.

In the event the Ndoro case ruling favours them, Dikwena still have to win all their three remaining games which will take them to 30 points.

However, Stars's remaining games will not be easy at all because they will face teams that are fighting to finish in the top-eight in AmaZulu, Golden Arrows and Bidvest Wits.

"Every game for us is an opportunity to win. Our objective is to win every game we play. We have three games to play and the approach is the same, we will try to win all of them.''