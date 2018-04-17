'I've lost friends and missed family anniversaries because of football' - Pitso Mosimane

After five seasons with Mamelodi Sundowns, Pitso Mosimane has delivered two PSL titles, four cups and a CAF crown; on course for a 3rd title. Gomolemo Motshwane chats with the coach about life on and off the pitch.

Who would you say is a close friend of yours in football?

Mike Ntombela is close to me.

Which game still haunts, even to this day?

Bafana Bafana versus Sierra Leone at the Mbombela Stadium. [In that tie, SA failed to qualify for the 2012 Afcon after celebrating the draw against Sierra Leone, thinking it was enough to advance].

What time do you sleep and wake up?

I'm unpredictable but I sleep at 2am and up at maybe 7.15am. On one of the other days I try to get more rest.