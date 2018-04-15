Cape Town City owner John Comitis says it is time for Ayanda Patosi to “man-up” and take responsibility for his career after he was again left out of the squad that drew 0-0 with SuperSport United in the Absa Premiership on Saturday.

The talented playmaker missed training ahead of the 1-1 draw with Maritzburg United on April 7‚ the latest in a number of incidents that have derailed a hugely promising career.

“He missed a day’s training before the last game and it was critical for us to have everybody focused.

"We can’t allow one player to mess it up for everyone else‚” Comitis told TimesLIVE.

“His statistics on the pitch are great‚ you can see the return we have when he plays.

"There is no question about his ability‚ but it is more than ability that will get a player to be in a starting line-up and help us to win things.

“We have to be able to rely on players and be honest to everybody else who have put in a full shift."