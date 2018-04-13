Soccer

Wits coach Hunt puts lid on simmering rivalry with Mosimane

By Mark Gleeson - 13 April 2018 - 15:01
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane leaves the stage along with his Bidvest Wits counterpart Gavin Hunt during the 2017 MTN8 launch at The Galleria in Johannesburg, South Africa. (
Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane leaves the stage along with his Bidvest Wits counterpart Gavin Hunt during the 2017 MTN8 launch at The Galleria in Johannesburg, South Africa. (
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Any simmering rivalry between Gavin Hunt and coaching counterpart Pitso Mosimane is a media creation and not part of Hunt’s motivation for Saturday’s clash at Loftus Versfeld‚ he insisted on the eve of the crunch clash.

The outgoing champions meet the log leaders in a key Absa Premiership clash that has been put back to a 6pm kickoff by the Premier Soccer League.

It continues the rivalry between the two coaches who have dominated Championship success over the last decade but Hunt says there is no needle between the two going into the game.

“The media write that but I don’t think like that. I’ve been in the game longer than him but that doesn’t come into my equations.

“I’ve got utmost respect for what he has done‚” Hunt said of the Sundowns coach.

Instead Wits' coach is more concerned over his missing list for the game.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (concussion)‚ Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango (knee)‚ Denis Weidlich (knee) and Sifiso Hlanti‚ who is suspended‚ are all unavailable on Saturday.

Wits had a nine-match unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership ended with a disappointing 1-0 loss at Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday‚ which has left Hunt’s side outside the top eight.

For the game against Sundowns‚ Hunt said: “The thinking has got to be that we can’t just go there and contain – we’ve got to play. We’ve got to try and be a bit more positive. We’ll try and see what we can put out there given the injuries that we have.”

After the game Wits head to Nigeria for Tuesday’s second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Enyimba in Calabar. The first leg was a 1-1 draw.

READ MORE:

Baroka FC chasing top five finish in the league

Baroka FC are chasing a top five finish in their second season in the Premier Soccer League‚ says caretaker coach McDonald Makhubedu.
Sport
3 days ago

Fifa to rule on Ndoro matter within 30 days

World football controlling body Fifa have received the Tendai Ndoro files from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and are expected to rule on the case ...
Sport
1 day ago

PSL‚ Chiefs and Pirates criticised for lacklustre Ellis Park disaster commemoration plans

Football fans took to social media on Wednesday to heavily criticise Kazier Chiefs‚ Orlando Pirates and the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for not ...
Sport
2 days ago

PSL waiting for prosecutor to decide whether to charge Kaizer Chiefs for fan unruliness

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) are waiting on the decision of their prosecutor‚ Nande Becker‚ to know whether Kaizer Chiefs will be charged for ...
Sport
3 days ago

Komphela and players pelted with missiles as Chippa run riot

It is a measure of dramatic decline of the Kaizer Chiefs brand that Soccer City was nearly empty yesterday as Steve Komphela’s side were handed a 3-0 ...
Sport
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zuma’s case postponed to 8 June
‘She was a champion of justice’ President Cyril Ramaphosa pays tribute to ...
X