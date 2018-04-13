Any simmering rivalry between Gavin Hunt and coaching counterpart Pitso Mosimane is a media creation and not part of Hunt’s motivation for Saturday’s clash at Loftus Versfeld‚ he insisted on the eve of the crunch clash.

The outgoing champions meet the log leaders in a key Absa Premiership clash that has been put back to a 6pm kickoff by the Premier Soccer League.

It continues the rivalry between the two coaches who have dominated Championship success over the last decade but Hunt says there is no needle between the two going into the game.

“The media write that but I don’t think like that. I’ve been in the game longer than him but that doesn’t come into my equations.

“I’ve got utmost respect for what he has done‚” Hunt said of the Sundowns coach.

Instead Wits' coach is more concerned over his missing list for the game.

Thulani Hlatshwayo (concussion)‚ Frank ‘Gabadinho’ Mhango (knee)‚ Denis Weidlich (knee) and Sifiso Hlanti‚ who is suspended‚ are all unavailable on Saturday.

Wits had a nine-match unbeaten run in the Absa Premiership ended with a disappointing 1-0 loss at Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday‚ which has left Hunt’s side outside the top eight.

For the game against Sundowns‚ Hunt said: “The thinking has got to be that we can’t just go there and contain – we’ve got to play. We’ve got to try and be a bit more positive. We’ll try and see what we can put out there given the injuries that we have.”

After the game Wits head to Nigeria for Tuesday’s second leg of their Caf Confederation Cup tie against Enyimba in Calabar. The first leg was a 1-1 draw.