SuperSport United's Daniels irked by questions on possibility of relegation

No one at SuperSport United wants to hear the word relegation, least of all centre-back Clayton Daniels.

But that’s the reality they face in the Absa Premiership and as much as they earned a point against high flying Orlando Pirates at Mbombela Stadium in midweek, they remain in 14th spot.

Unless they can end their winless run - they have gone six league games without a win - they will hear the word relegation more often than not in their last four matches.

Daniels, like many at SuperSport, appeared to be encouraged by the result against Pirates not necessarily with the point gained, but the fighting spirit they believe they showed to deal with Pirates’ relentless attack, especially in the second half.

“No, you can’t be asking me questions like that after a performance like that,” Daniels snapped as he engaged the Sowetan after the clash against Pirates on Wednesday. He was named Man of the Match.

He had just come straight from the shower and was calmness personified, hence his initial response was a bit surprising, but he calmed down and accepted the reality that theirs is a dogfight to try to save their skin.

“For us, I think it was a good performance. It shows we are a strong team, because 24 hours [earlier] we were in Kenya,” said Daniels, whose side lost 1-0 to Gor Mahia on Sunday in the first leg of their playoff round before travelling home the next day.

The Tshwane side will be confronted by another difficult encounter when they travel to Cape Town City for Saturday's clash at Athlone Stadium [8.15pm].

This is home for Daniels, who was born in Bishop Lavis on the Cape Flats and he would hate to disappoint in front of his people.

“Yeah, going home, nice. Cape Town is my home town, but I’ve lived in Pretoria for eight years [including his stint at Mamelodi Sundowns], so Pretoria is my home now and I want to bring home the three points,” he said.

It’s just over three months since SuperSport confirmed Daniels is on a new contract, which was a two-year extension and he’s relishing the challenge to ensure they continue playing topflight football next season.

“It’s not much I can say to the players, but I can lead with my performance on the field; they will see by the way I train and play that listen this is no jokes. This is our lives and that’s what puts bread on the table,” Daniels added.