Europa League semis: Arsenal v Atletico, Marseille v Salzburg

The first legs will take place on April 26 with the second on May 3.

Arsenal reached the last four after surviving a scare against CSKA Moscow in Thursday's quarter-final second leg in the Russian capital.

Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey both scored late in the game for Arsenal to calm nerves after CSKA had raced into a 2-0 lead on the night. The London side won 6-3 on aggregate.

Marseille overcame a first-leg deficit to beat German side Leipzig 5-3 over two legs in their quarter-final, while 1994 finalists FC Salzburg produced the shock result of the night by defeating Italian side Lazio 4-1 at home to win 6-5 on aggregate.