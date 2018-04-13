Europa League semis: Arsenal v Atletico, Marseille v Salzburg
Arsenal will face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals of the Europa League while Marseille will play Austria's FC Salzburg.
Arsene Wenger's side will play the first leg at home against Atletico, who are favourites to win the competition for the third time.
The official result of the 2017/18 UEFA Europa League semi-final draw!— UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) April 13, 2018
Who are you backing to go all the way? 🏆#UELdraw pic.twitter.com/PwwONjqyWn
The first legs will take place on April 26 with the second on May 3.
Arsenal reached the last four after surviving a scare against CSKA Moscow in Thursday's quarter-final second leg in the Russian capital.
Danny Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey both scored late in the game for Arsenal to calm nerves after CSKA had raced into a 2-0 lead on the night. The London side won 6-3 on aggregate.
Marseille overcame a first-leg deficit to beat German side Leipzig 5-3 over two legs in their quarter-final, while 1994 finalists FC Salzburg produced the shock result of the night by defeating Italian side Lazio 4-1 at home to win 6-5 on aggregate.