Bucs still smiling despite lost points

Forget the fact that Orlando Pirates dropped two points against SuperSport United in their midweek clash, their technical team was happy.

Bucs mentor Micho Sredojevic wasn't too disappointed at Mbombela Stadium.

His right-hand man, Rhulani Mokwena, came before him and exchanged some greetings with the media a few metres from their dressing room and he didn't look disappointed either. The bottom line is, the Bucs camp seem to agree that the players are sweating blood to turn the team from a laughing stock to a force again.

"When I look at everything, sometimes in football, as a coach, I feel extremely proud of our players. They really wanted it and it showed with their body language. It wasn't meant to be," said the Serb.

"It's one of those feelings in football that you haven't won, but inside you feel like you won because of the performance of the boys."

Sredojevic, of course, will not have buy-in from all Bucs fans. After all, you are talking of a Pirates team that just over a decade ago played some great football under another Serbian, Kosta Papic, and had nothing to show in a way of trophies.

Bucs face AmaZulu in Durban on Sunday at King Zwelithini Stadium (3pm).