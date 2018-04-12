Soccer

We controlled the game and Ajax's goal was offside‚ says Wits coach Hunt

By Mark Gleeson - 12 April 2018 - 13:48
Gavin Hunt - "They [Chippa] are the best team in the league at the moment, most improved. They have made some good signings," Hunt conceded.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Outgoing Premiership champions BidVest Wits only have one thing to play for in their five remaining league matches - pride.

Wits coach Gavin Hunt admitted as much after their 1-0 loss at Ajax Cape Town on Wednesday ended a run of nine league matches without defeat.

“We want to finish as high as we can‚" said the four-time championship winning coach‚ whose side have recovered after a horrid first half of the campaign but are still out of the top eight places.

"After such a bad first round‚ even though we have got 21 points from our last 10 games‚ we have to go like hell still.

“We got to try and get (an average of) two points a game.

"If we can do that‚ we’ll have a good chance still to finish well.

“It’s easier said than done‚ given who we play and when we play.”

Wits‚ who are 10th on the standings with 32 points from 25 games‚ next meet leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday afternoon (kick off 3pm) at Loftus Versfeld and then have Polokwane City (home)‚ Orlando Pirates (away)‚ AmaZulu (home) and Platinum Stars (away).

Wednesday’s 1-0 defeat at the Athlone Stadium was “disappointing” said an irritated Hunt.

“We controlled the game and their goal was offside‚” he suggested.

“But we didn’t do well enough‚ we were let down by our final ball.

"We could have been out of sight by half-time already if we had taken our chances

“We always knew coming to Ajax would be a tough game‚” Hunt added.

