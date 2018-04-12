Too many draws ruined our title challenge, says Motaung

Kaizer Motaung yesterday blamed Kaizer Chiefs' failure to remain in the Absa Premiership title race on the "many draws" they have played this season and again promised an overhaul to arrest a decline that's likely to result in another trophyless season.

Speaking at Kaizer Chiefs Village in Johannesburg after hosting a Fifa delegation here to inspect Chiefs' development structures, Motaung directly blamed Amakhosi's 12 draws for their failure to mount a serious challenge for the title.

"I can't remember us playing so many draws," the Chiefs owner said. "If you convert half of those draws into wins, we would easily win the league."

Motaung said this had not been the toughest title race he'd seen, with Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates as front-runners and Chiefs a distant 10 points behind.

But he said change was inevitable in the coming months, although coach Steve Komphela would be allowed to see out his contract until the end of the season.

"We are not in a position to make drastic changes now, it won't make sense because the season is finishing," he said.

"But we will evaluate our position, see our weak points and address all these areas. There will be a lot of changes, not necessarily in the playing staff, but the whole structure."

Motaung described last week's 0-3 defeat to Chippa United, Chiefs' biggest loss under Komphela, as "painful".

"It was a painful moment. We had clear sitters and should have scored two goals before they scored. Our defence was in disarray." - additional reporting by Nkareng Matshe