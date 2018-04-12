Mzimela urges Dikwena to keep going

The glimmer of hope that Platinum Stars have been praying for was finally realised when they won a match for the first time this year.

Although they are still not safe from the relegation chop, their 2-0 win over Polokwane City has left them with a fighting chance. Dikwena had been winless in their last 11 games in all competitions before the hard-fought victory at the weekend.

With only four games to go, have they left it too late in their attempts to avoid the chop? From the looks of it, the relegation scramble is likely to be decided on the final day on May 12 when they face Bidvest Wits.

They will have to defend with better concentration in order to halt the leaks at the back that have let in 32 goals in 26 games. Confidence will be high, though, when they take on the beleaguered Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Sunday (3pm).

Goalkeeper Mbongeni Mzimela wants his team to play like men possessed in the four upcoming league games. "As a team we waited for too long for a win but it's good that we did not give up," Mzimela said.

"It was only a matter of time because there were games that we gave away where we should have won."

After being on the bench for 12 consecutive games with Dino Visser the preferred keeper, Mzimela, 33, has earned his way back into the starting XI.

He has started the last four games and the defence has appeared stable as it conceded only three goals. They will need it against Chiefs (away), AmaZulu (home), Arrows (away) and Wits (home).