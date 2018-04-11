Whoever wants Tau must be prepared to pay big money‚ says Downs coach Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns star midfielder Percy Tau is ready for the bright lights and glossy pitches of Europe but whoever wants to have him will have to dig deep into their pockets.

This is the view of Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane who said the 23-year-old star could leave Chloorkop as early as the next transfer window between June and August.

But the wily Mosimane warned that the in-demand player's price tag would be substantial as Sundowns have made a massive investment in his development.

“With players from other countries in Africa‚ it is easier for them to move overseas because they don’t earn big salaries.

"But in our case‚ we have made a substantial investment in Percy and we want a return on our investment‚” he said.

“We look after the players and let’s look at the business side of things.

"It was the same with Keegan Dolly.

"We gave him (Dolly) game time‚ training‚ contracts and all those things.

"Sometimes it doesn’t balance properly with the amount of money that the big European clubs want to pay for South African players.

"In South Africa we pay more in terms salaries and those things bring a lot of challenges when players are supposed to go.

"When European teams goes to Tunisia and Egypt‚ they know that they have to pay the right amount of money.

"South Africa is at that level and we are one of the biggest countries in Africa.”