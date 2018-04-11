Soccer

Experience could determine the destiny of the premiership title‚ says Mosimane

By Mark Gleeson - 11 April 2018 - 17:18
Pitso Mosimane (Coach), Hlompho Kekana and Tebogo Langerman of Mamelodi Sundowns celebrates a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns at Orlando Stadium on November 01, 2017 in Johannesburg.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Those that carry the piano rather than play the instrument are the soldiers who provide the backbone for any championship success‚ says Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane.

He should know: Sundowns are on course for their third title in five seasons with a key game against the outgoing champions Bidvest Wits at home in Pretoria on Saturday.

“When we won the league in 2014‚ we were going along like we are doing now.... winning 1-0‚ 2-1. We have got that experience‚" Mosimane said.

“Two years back when we won it again‚ it was already wrapped up early with three games to go. 

"We got 71 points (a record).

“But this time … it’s a little bit tougher and I think experience will count. 

"It won’t be about how good you are but rather experience.

“And it’s the midfield that is going to be key.”

Mosimane says Sundowns are well placed in the middle of the park. 

“Oupa Manyisa and Themba Zwane often come in and help Tiyani Mabunda and (Hlompho) Kekana.

“It’s not about the Percys (Tau)‚ Khamas (Billiat) and (Gaston) Sirinos but rather about the soldiers.

“They are the guys who carry the piano – the others play it. You rely more on the guys who carry it.”

Mosimane said it was also a positive that Sundowns now had an established centre back pairing of Wayne Arendse and Ricardo Nascimento.

The latter was not registered for the first half of the season as he recovered from a long standing groin injury but has not missed any games since his return in the January transfer window.

