Soccer

Ajax Cape Town desperate to shake off their run of bad luck

By Mark Gleeson - 11 April 2018 - 14:29
Ajax Cape Town head caoch Muhsin Ertugral and his youthful team needs to collect as many points as possible in their final five matches of the Absa Premiership season to move away from the relegations zone.
Image: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

Ajax Cape Town are suffering from bad luck and need to change their fortunes if they are to stave off the possibility of relegation‚ warned coach Muhsin Ertugral as they prepared for Wednesday’s key Absa Premiership clash against Bidvest Wits.

“Every negativity is falling towards us and no luck.

"Chances that would normally go in are not but if we didn’t have the pressure I’m sure the chances will go in.

“We have worked on this. The morale is there.

"They also know that is really just a change of momentum that we need.

"We will try to get this momentum going with a positive result on Wednesday and then we are going on Sunday to play Chippa United.

"Our away game phobia need to stop now. We really have to win that game even though we saw what they did on the weekend to Kaizer Chiefs.

“But we need to look first to the Wits game. We know how they play‚ what are their strengths and what are their weaknesses.

“We know it won’t be a pretty game‚ we need to grind the results out and I’m 100 percent convinced we’ll do everything we can do win that game.”

Ertugral hailed the work of Gavin Hunt‚ who he said was a personal friend.

“They have a quality coach and he has done really great in the last years.

“A champion coach from past years cannot suddenly turn bad in just one season‚” said the Ajax mentor of Wits’ horror start to the season where they spent much of their time in the bottom places.

Wits have since moved up the standings and are eight points above second-from bottom Ajax‚ whose five remaining matches in the league are all must win affairs.

