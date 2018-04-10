Soccer

Sundowns coach Mosimane taking Brockie and Sirino to sangoma to halt run of bad luck

By Mark Gleeson - 10 April 2018 - 15:13
Jeremy Brockie (L) and Gaston Sirino (R) of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Jeremy Brockie (L) and Gaston Sirino (R) of Mamelodi Sundowns during the Absa Premiership match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Platinum Stars at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on January 20, 2018 in Pretoria, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Jeremy Brockie and Gaston Sirino are headed for a trip to the sangoma in a bid to break their bad luck in front of goal‚ says Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.

“They are two people who are really‚ really unfortunate‚" said Mosimane.

"We told them we must take them to the township to (see) one sangoma.”

Neither player‚ signed in the January transfer window‚ has yet scored for the log leaders even though both were purchased because of their acumen in front of goal.

“I don’t know who has jinxed Brockie‚” said Mosimane‚ obviously still showing patience with the 30-year-old New Zealand international who has played 402 minutes for the club since his R5-million move from SuperSport United but is yet to score.

“Sirino gets a chance every game but if he doesn’t hit the post‚ then he misses an easy one.

"Same as Jeremy. Those guys are so unlucky.

"But they play well and they help us. It’s OK‚ they are going to get there.”

Uruguay-born Sirino‚ 27‚ scored 18 goals in the Bolivian league last season but has played 689 minutes for Sundowns without a goal - more than 11 hours now.

“You must also understand … I was watching again his games in South America just to try and see what is the difference is now‚" Mosimane said.

"You can see they play a little bit slower over there‚ they play to feet and the tempo is slow‚ like in West Africa.

"They drag the game.

“But in the Absa Premiership‚ everybody moves quickly.

"So he is also trying to adjust to the pace but he’ll get there‚” added Mosimane of Sirino‚ who he scouted extensively before signing.

